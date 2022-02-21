Bridge the Gap memorial hockey game in memory of murdered players, fallen officer

BALTIMORE — An emotional victory for the Baltimore Banners hockey team today. The team won the game in overtime. They were playing in memory of two of their teammates, Davon "Peanut" Barnes and Abe Luden, who were murdered last fall.

RELATED CONTENT: Baltimore Banners Hockey mourns the shooting deaths of two of its players

After the game we spoke to one of the players about the win and he said, "we did this for our long lost brothers, rest in peace our brothers, you know how we do, and it's only going to get better, we're keeping the trophy with us."

Luden and Barnes' jerseys were retired during the game.

The team also played in memory of Baltimore police Officer Keona Holley who was shot and killed while on-duty in December 2021.

RELATED CONTENT: Police Officer Keona Holley passes away after being removed from life-support

The Banners are an initiative of the Tender Bridge, a non-profit whose goal is to help young people succeed.

The team beat the Baltimore Sentinels 6 to 5 in a shoot out.

The Sentinels are made up of first responders and trauma surgeons.

The teams are also trying to raise money to heal through hockey.

You can check out their GoFundMe page here.