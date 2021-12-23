Police Officer Keona Holley passes away after being removed from life-support

BALTIMORE — After deteriorating health and a fight for her life, Holley's family as well as medical officials made a difficult decision.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and the Baltimore Police Department announce that Officer Keona Holley has been removed from life-support.

“Our prayers are with Officer Holley’s family and loved ones, co-workers and the entire community. I thank her and the entire BPD community for their commitment, service and sacrifice. We mourn Officer Holley’s death together and we will heal together,” said Commissioner Harrison.

The department is extending the offer of any support and assistance officers who may need it as free and confidential counseling services are available for all BPD employees. The BPD also continues to support Officer Holley’s family.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Keona Holley, a devoted public servant who worked selflessly to protect our community,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “Baltimore will never forget Officer Holley’s sacrifice and commitment to making a difference in her beloved city. I ask that everyone please keep Officer Holley’s family in your prayers as they endure the holiday season without their mother, daughter, sister and loyal friend.”

The Signal 13 foundation is providing assistance to the family in their time of need. Those who wish to provide financial support to Officer Holley’s family, may do so through the Signal 13 website at signal13foundation.org. You can designate your support for Officer Holley’s family, by writing “In support of Officer Holley” in the notes box or in the memo field of a written check.