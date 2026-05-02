AI scammers end up on FBI 'hit list', and families face months‑long funeral delays

FBI warns of ‘Hit List’ scams amid rise in AI fraud

The FBI says scammers are using artificial intelligence to make fraud schemes more convincing and harder to detect, helping drive reported losses to more than $20 billion last year. Mallory explains how criminals are using AI to target victims, the warning signs consumers should know, and why federal investigators say scammers are now on a “hit list” as agents ramp up efforts to track them down.

Read the full report ➜ FBI Scam Warning

Watch the full story below ⬇

“You’re on a hit list”: FBI warns scammers as AI fraud and theft surge

Families report months‑long delays at Baltimore County funeral home

Several Maryland families say they have waited months to receive their loved ones’ remains from a Baltimore County funeral home, with minimal updates or explanations. The delays have deepened their grief and left lingering questions about what went wrong. Mallory investigates the claims and what, if anything, is being done.

Read the full report ➜ Funeral Home Delays

Watch the full story below ⬇

Families report months-long delays at Baltimore County funeral home

Baltimore I‑83 potholes: Update coming soon

In April, Mallory reported on frustrating potholes along Baltimore’s I‑83, and city officials confirmed no repaving is scheduled for 2024. Drivers say the road conditions are dangerous and damaging their vehicles. Stay tuned, a follow‑up with new developments is on the way.

Watch the original report ➜ I‑83 Potholes

💡 Mallory’s Tip of the Week

Spotting AI‑Powered Scams

Scammers are now using artificial intelligence to mimic voices, create convincing emails, and forge documents. Always verify unexpected messages — even if they sound or appear familiar. Use publicly listed phone numbers to confirm, and avoid clicking links sent by unknown contacts.

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WMAR

This story was assisted by artificial intelligence. All reporting and editorial decisions were made by a Scripps News journalist.