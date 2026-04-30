Families report months-long delays at Baltimore County funeral home

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Grieving families say they have been left waiting for death certificates and, in some cases, their loved ones’ cremated remains. They say the delays have prevented them from settling estates, accessing accounts and carrying out final wishes.

One of those families is Brian Gluckman’s.

After his sister, Carol Gluckman, died from breast cancer on Feb. 26, he hired Affordable Funeral Services to handle her final arrangements, the same funeral home that handled services for his parents in 2020.

“They were great. I mean, they were very fast. They got everything done quickly, which was incredible considering the constraints of COVID at the time,” he said.

This time, things have been very different.

“It has not been great. It has been pretty much a nightmare the entire way through,” Gluckman said.

More than two months after his sister’s death, Gluckman, who lives in Seattle, says he still does not have her death certificate. The delay has left him unable to move forward with parts of her estate, including selling her home. He also cannot travel with her ashes until he receives the document.

“The ultimate plan is to spread them in her favorite place, which is Hawaii, which I can't do until I have a death certificate,” he said.

Gluckman also says there was a delay in receiving his sister’s ashes, which he says he only picked up recently at the home of the funeral director's mother. While doing so, he learned another family was dealing with similar delays.

“Turned out to be Juan's name and phone number, saying that he also needed a death certificate,” Gluckman said.

WMAR-2 News spoke with Juan, who said he waited nearly two months to receive his wife’s ashes and death certificate before finally getting them last week.

Seeking answers, WMAR-2 News went to the listed Middle River address for Affordable Funeral Services. The entrance was blocked by a gate, and a neighboring business said the funeral home had moved out roughly six weeks earlier.

A call to the business reached a voicemail stating funeral directors were assisting other families.

Later that night, a man identifying himself as Steve Eisenberg, an assistant with the funeral home, returned the call. He said funeral director Tim Casey suffered a medical emergency about two months ago and is unable to work.

According to Eisenberg, the business is no longer accepting new clients and is focused on completing services for existing families.

When asked about Gluckman’s case, Eisenberg said a problem with the death record caused the delay and that they were working with the hospital to correct it.

However, a letter sent by Gluckman’s attorney on April 20 alleges the funeral home failed to respond to doctors attempting to resolve the issue needed to complete the death certificate.

In a later statement to WMAR-2 News, Eisenberg said:

“We’d like to thank all of the great customers that have sent cards, called to pray, sent videos and offered support for Tim. It’s been up and down, but even while dealing with their own trauma, nearly every customer has been supportive.”

Eisenberg also said, “Every death certificate has been received or will be by close of business [April 29].”

Records from the Maryland State Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors show Casey’s license is currently on probation through 2027 following a prior suspension that ended last fall.

Board records also show past disciplinary actions tied to issues including an incorrect business address and operating with an expired license.

The board told WMAR-2 News it could not comment on specific complaints or potential investigations.

The Maryland Department of Health said there is no statewide backlog in processing death certificates and said delays are typically tied to the entity responsible for initiating and submitting the record.

"My sister, she loved life and she loved travel. She loved doing things. And she would have said, you know, go on and go do stuff. Go live your life and keep moving on. And so, it's just insulting to her memory in many ways because it's so not what she would want," said Gluckman.

Consumers can verify whether a funeral home or funeral director is licensed through the Maryland State Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors website, where they can also review disciplinary actions and file complaints.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.