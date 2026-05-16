$9.4M Sweepstakes scam targets Baltimore man & families battle over Mt. Zion Cemetery

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A Baltimore-area man was told he won $9.4 million and a luxury car — but the catch was he had to pay “fees” first. The scam plays on excitement and urgency, making it seem legitimate. Mallory outlines how these schemes operate, the signs that it’s fraud, and steps to protect yourself if you’re approached.

Read more ➜ Sweepstakes Scam Report

Sweepstakes scam targets Baltimore-area man who was promised $9.4 million and a Mercedes-Benz

Grass, weeds, and neglect are overtaking Mt. Zion Cemetery, and families say they’ve been forced to do upkeep themselves. Confusion over ownership has stalled any official maintenance or improvements. Mallory reports on the ongoing dispute, the emotional toll on families, and potential next steps.

Read more ➜ Mt. Zion Cemetery Report

Families struggle to maintain overgrown Mt. Zion Cemetery as ownership questions remain unresolved

Mallory’s Consumer Tip of the Week

Verify prize claims before paying fees. Winners of legitimate sweepstakes will never be asked to send money before receiving a prize. Any request for upfront payment is a red flag. Confirm prize details through official contacts and report fraudulent claims to the FTC’s complaint portal.

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