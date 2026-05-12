Families struggle to maintain overgrown Mt. Zion Cemetery as ownership questions remain unresolved

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Families with loved ones buried at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Lansdowne are taking matters into their own hands — mowing nearly 16 acres of overgrown grounds themselves as questions about who owns and is responsible for maintaining the property remain unanswered.

The owner on record died in 2022 without naming a successor. Through a public records request, WMAR-2 News learned the state has been reviewing decades of advertisements, newspaper filings, and legal documents, some dating back to 1903, in an attempt to identify ownership. So far, there are still no answers.

RELATED: Families seek answers about abandoned Mount Zion Cemetery as ownership remains unclear

Despite roughly $40,000 in liens issued by Baltimore County since 2022 including fines, citations, and mowing costs, it has been difficult to hold anyone responsible for the property's upkeep. The county said the last time it cut the grass was April 2025.

Shayna Alderman and Joy Bracy are among the volunteers and family members who keep showing up to maintain the grounds.

"Even with the equipment that was donated to us, it's still not enough to do what needs to be done out here," said Alderman, the executive director at Unfailing Love Outreach Services, Inc.

Their small crew and limited equipment make it difficult to keep pace with the nearly 16 acres, or roughly a dozen football fields, that make up the cemetery.

"Sometimes we don't stop cutting grass till 10 o'clock at night. They have a business across the street and their lights shine so bright over here and we might keep our lights on in our car," Bracy said.

The deteriorating conditions have made it difficult for some families to even locate their loved ones' grave markers.

"Some people come out here looking for their dead loved ones, they can't find the headstone, the flat ones, they can't find it. So we have a kid walking around tapping on the ground," Bracy said.

Bracy said the work is personal. Her son, Jarmal Dailey, was buried at Mt. Zion Cemetery nearly 20 years ago. Dailey is also the father to Alderman's daughter.

"Son, I just want to say we love you, we're thinking about you, we're not just thinking about you, we're thinking about everybody else that's out here also," Bracy said.

Alderman said the years of inaction have been painful, but she remains determined.

"It's so heartbreaking, but I mean it's been what, 4 years now, so this is nothing new. So I mean I could stand around, sit around, and cry about it, but instead I'm going to do something about it," Alderman said.

Alderman is also hopeful that new state legislation could bring relief. Last year, the state created an Abandoned and Neglected Cemeteries Fund. However, the Office of Cemetery Oversight said it is still preparing regulations, which it anticipates will be completed this year. No money is currently available for distribution, though officials hope to soon begin accepting donations into the fund.

And a bill signing ceremony is scheduled Tuesday for additional legislation aimed at helping abandoned and neglected cemeteries across Maryland.

The new law would allow local governments to acquire abandoned cemeteries when ownership cannot be determined and transfer them to nonprofits or descendant community groups willing to maintain and preserve them.

However, even after the bill is signed, the changes would not take effect until October 1. Any ownership transfer process could still take months, or longer, since it may require court proceedings, title research, and efforts to identify descendants or other interested parties.

Baltimore County has also reached out to the Attorney General's Office seeking help identifying a long-term solution. A spokesperson said state law does not authorize that office to take responsibility for cemetery ownership, maintenance, or local code enforcement matters.

A cleanup at Mt. Zion Cemetery is scheduled for Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers are always looking for volunteers and are seeking donated gloves, safety vests, rakes, shovels, safety glasses, weed whackers, and lawnmowers.

All complaints about cemetery conditions can be reported to the Office of Cemetery Oversight.

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