Cooler Friday morning with windy afternoon

Happy Friday all!

We are starting off the morning a bit cool with 40s across the state with mostly clear skies. Winds pick up this afternoon for a breezy midday with little to no change in temperatures. Clouds may filter in throughout the late day period, but we are staying dry.

Highs for today range in the 40s.

Tonight, lows linger in the 20s under clear skies.

For the weekend, temperatures struggle with the 30s expected for Saturday, and the 40s for Sunday.

We will see a slight increase in temps by late next week.

Have a great day!

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 25. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.