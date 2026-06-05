Wine, live music and Pride events are in this Weekend Planner!

Get ready to turn up the A/C this weekend, temperatures are going to climb into the 90's!

There are no shortage of events in the first weekend of June, so take a look around, see what you like and make a plan!

Maryland Wine Festival

When: June 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Carroll County Farm Museum, Westminster

What: Vineyards from across the state will be on the grounds of the farm museum giving out samples. This festival is usually in the fall, so it's a new date this year. There will also be food and live music. Tickets are required, click here for more information.

Maryland Half Marathon and 5k

When: June 6, 8 a.m.

Where: 8160 Maple Lawn Boulevard, Fulton

What: The races are a fundraiser goes toward research and patient care at the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. Registration closes at 9 p.m. on June 5.

Charles Street Promenade

When: June 6, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Charles Street, Baltimore

What: One of the city's most iconic streets will close to traffic and turn into a day-long pedestrian festival, where people can eat, drink, shop and enjoy public art. Charles Street will be closed from Saratoga Street to North Avenue.

Breathe Love Music Festival

When: June 6, 12 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Farm Brewery, Havre de Grace

What: Six bands will be performing throughout the day. A portion of the sales at the brewery will go to Breathe 379, a non-profit that provides support to families in need in Harford County, including groceries and clothing.

Prelude to Pride

When: June 7, 3 p.m.

Where: First & Franklin Presbyterian Church, Baltimore

What: This concert is a kick off to Baltimore's Pride Month. For the first time in the event's history, it will also serve as a fundraiser. There will be an art auction, with proceeds going to AIDS Action Baltimore. You can also bid on the art online.

Orioles City Connect Snowball Truck Tour

When: June 6 & 7

Where: Locations vary

What: It's going to be a hot weekend, perfect snowball weather! You can get a free snowball, courtesy of the Orioles. Here are the locations:

Saturday June 6



Charles Street Promenade, Baltimore 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Admiral's Cup, Thames Street 1-2 p.m.

Hightopps Backstage Grille, York Road 3-4 p.m.

Baltimore Inner Harbor 6-7 p.m.

Sunday June 7

