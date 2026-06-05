Wine, live music and Pride events are in this Weekend Planner!

Get ready to turn up the A/C this weekend, temperatures are going to climb into the 90's!
There are no shortage of events in the first weekend of June, so take a look around, see what you like and make a plan!
Maryland Wine Festival
When: June 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Carroll County Farm Museum, Westminster
What: Vineyards from across the state will be on the grounds of the farm museum giving out samples. This festival is usually in the fall, so it's a new date this year. There will also be food and live music. Tickets are required, click here for more information.
Maryland Half Marathon and 5k
When: June 6, 8 a.m.
Where: 8160 Maple Lawn Boulevard, Fulton
What: The races are a fundraiser goes toward research and patient care at the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. Registration closes at 9 p.m. on June 5.
Charles Street Promenade
When: June 6, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Charles Street, Baltimore
What: One of the city's most iconic streets will close to traffic and turn into a day-long pedestrian festival, where people can eat, drink, shop and enjoy public art. Charles Street will be closed from Saratoga Street to North Avenue.
Breathe Love Music Festival
When: June 6, 12 p.m.
Where: Hopkins Farm Brewery, Havre de Grace
What: Six bands will be performing throughout the day. A portion of the sales at the brewery will go to Breathe 379, a non-profit that provides support to families in need in Harford County, including groceries and clothing.
Prelude to Pride
When: June 7, 3 p.m.
Where: First & Franklin Presbyterian Church, Baltimore
What: This concert is a kick off to Baltimore's Pride Month. For the first time in the event's history, it will also serve as a fundraiser. There will be an art auction, with proceeds going to AIDS Action Baltimore. You can also bid on the art online.
Orioles City Connect Snowball Truck Tour
When: June 6 & 7
Where: Locations vary
What: It's going to be a hot weekend, perfect snowball weather! You can get a free snowball, courtesy of the Orioles. Here are the locations:
Saturday June 6
- Charles Street Promenade, Baltimore 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Admiral's Cup, Thames Street 1-2 p.m.
- Hightopps Backstage Grille, York Road 3-4 p.m.
- Baltimore Inner Harbor 6-7 p.m.
Sunday June 7
- Sollers Point Park, Dundalk 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- AMC Theater, Honeygo Blvd White Marsh 1-2 p.m.
- The Rotunda in Hampden 4-5 p.m.
- Patterson Park, Baltimore 6-7 p.m.