BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Sunny skies with highs near 90° today! Make sure you dress cool and apply the sunblock! Humidity levels will remain manageable. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s on Friday and Saturday! There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. The timing and coverage of any storms remains somewhat uncertain, but it's enough to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.