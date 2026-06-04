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Sunny skies with highs near 90°!

Turning up the heat late-week...
We are heading into a fantastic stretch of early summer conditions. Sunshine will be the dominant theme through the end of the workweek, with comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels will remain manageable, making it a great time to get outside and enjoy the longer daylight hours. By Friday and Saturday, the summer heat begins to flex its muscles as temperatures climb into the lower 90s across much of the Baltimore metro area under mostly sunny skies.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Wednesday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Sunny skies with highs near 90° today! Make sure you dress cool and apply the sunblock! Humidity levels will remain manageable. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s on Friday and Saturday! There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. The timing and coverage of any storms remains somewhat uncertain, but it's enough to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

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