BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Sunny skies with highs near 90° today! Make sure you dress cool and apply the sunblock! Humidity levels will remain manageable. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s on Friday and Saturday! There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. The timing and coverage of any storms remains somewhat uncertain, but it's enough to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.