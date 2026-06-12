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Wine and food, Baltimore Pride and cats in the Weekend Planner

weekend planner
WMAR
weekend planner
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We have to get through another day of hot temperatures and the possibility of storms, but then things should dry out in time for the weekend.

Here are just a few events happening around town in your Weekend Planner!

Baltimore Flotilla
When: June 13, 7 a.m.
Where: Canton Waterfront Park
What: The flotilla is a 5-mile round trip paddle from Canton to the Inner Harbor. This year's theme is 70's disco, "Saturday Morning Fever". This event supports the Waterfront Partnership. You can rent a kayak or stand up paddle board. More details here.

Wine and Food Festival
When: June 13, 1 p.m.
Where: Maryland Fairgrounds, Timonium
What: Sample wines from around the state, country and world, plus beer and spirits. There will also be food trucks and live music. Upgrade your ticket to VIP or a private cabana. Click here for ticket information.

Maryland Science Center's 50th Anniversary
When: June 13, 10:30 a.m.
What: The Maryland Science Center opened its doors on June 13, 1976 at the Inner Harbor. To celebrate, it is offering throwback pricing on admission, $1.00 for kids, $2.50 for adults. There will be lots of hands-on activities, live demonstrations and an anniversary cake.

Arts Annapolis
When: June 13, 12 p.m.
Where: Downtown Annapolis
What: Celebrate arts and culture with this free, family-friendly event. Performances will be happening throughout the downtown area as well as demonstrations like glass blowing. Kids can do "make-and-take" art.

Baltimore Pride Week
When: Ends June 14
What: Baltimore Pride Week ramps up this weekend with a number of events. The weekend starts with a Pride 5k at Druid Hill Park Saturday morning, followed by a parade starting at Charles Street and North Avenue. On Saturday and Sunday, it's the Pride festival at Druid Hill Park. Click here for more details.

Purrfest
When: June 14, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: MDSPCA, 3300 Falls Road
What: It's all about the cats and kittens at this event. Admission is free. There will be family-friendly activities, raffles and lots of adoptable cats.

Ride for Ryder
When: June 14, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Roundhouse Park, Perryville
What: This is a fundraiser to support a 10-year-old boy named Ryder, who is battling Leukemia. They will have bike, power wheels and scooter races. They'll also have a car show, games, raffles and a bouncehouse.

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