Wine and food, Baltimore Pride and cats in the Weekend Planner

We have to get through another day of hot temperatures and the possibility of storms, but then things should dry out in time for the weekend.

Here are just a few events happening around town in your Weekend Planner!

Baltimore Flotilla

When: June 13, 7 a.m.

Where: Canton Waterfront Park

What: The flotilla is a 5-mile round trip paddle from Canton to the Inner Harbor. This year's theme is 70's disco, "Saturday Morning Fever". This event supports the Waterfront Partnership. You can rent a kayak or stand up paddle board. More details here.

Wine and Food Festival

When: June 13, 1 p.m.

Where: Maryland Fairgrounds, Timonium

What: Sample wines from around the state, country and world, plus beer and spirits. There will also be food trucks and live music. Upgrade your ticket to VIP or a private cabana. Click here for ticket information.

Maryland Science Center's 50th Anniversary

When: June 13, 10:30 a.m.

What: The Maryland Science Center opened its doors on June 13, 1976 at the Inner Harbor. To celebrate, it is offering throwback pricing on admission, $1.00 for kids, $2.50 for adults. There will be lots of hands-on activities, live demonstrations and an anniversary cake.

Arts Annapolis

When: June 13, 12 p.m.

Where: Downtown Annapolis

What: Celebrate arts and culture with this free, family-friendly event. Performances will be happening throughout the downtown area as well as demonstrations like glass blowing. Kids can do "make-and-take" art.

Baltimore Pride Week

When: Ends June 14

What: Baltimore Pride Week ramps up this weekend with a number of events. The weekend starts with a Pride 5k at Druid Hill Park Saturday morning, followed by a parade starting at Charles Street and North Avenue. On Saturday and Sunday, it's the Pride festival at Druid Hill Park. Click here for more details.

Purrfest

When: June 14, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: MDSPCA, 3300 Falls Road

What: It's all about the cats and kittens at this event. Admission is free. There will be family-friendly activities, raffles and lots of adoptable cats.

Ride for Ryder

When: June 14, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Roundhouse Park, Perryville

What: This is a fundraiser to support a 10-year-old boy named Ryder, who is battling Leukemia. They will have bike, power wheels and scooter races. They'll also have a car show, games, raffles and a bouncehouse.