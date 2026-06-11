Steamy & stormy through Friday

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Today and tomorrow will be the peak of the heatwave with high temperatures in the mid and upper-90s. It will feel more like 100-105° during the peak heating hours. There is a threat of severe thunderstorms today and Friday. The primary window for storm development will be between 2-8 PM both days, with damaging wind gusts and large hail posing the greatest threats.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 104. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 105.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.