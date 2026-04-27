‘Our community is here’: Frida Fest returns bringing bold art, food and music to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Frida Fest returns to Highlandtown, bringing community and culture together.

“Pies, ¿para qué los quiero si tengo alas para volar?,” said Alejandra Martinez, event lead for Frida Fest.

That translates to, “Feet, what do I need you for when I have wings to fly?” It’s a quote from iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, whose legacy continues to influence artists around the world.

“I love Frida not only because she was a great artist, Mexican, but she is an icon in many ways,” said Martinez.

Martinez is painting butterfly wings as part of the festival’s installations. Other local artists will also display work, all inspired by the beloved painter.

“It’s very emotional for me, knowing that we can keep pushing her heritage and showing little kids that are born here but they have their roots in Mexico, El Salvador, Colombia, that we can be proud of who we are,” Martinez said.

WMAR

Frida Fest, held at Casa de la Cultura, returns for its third year on Friday, May 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“It’s a cultural event that if you come here you will smell it, you will hear it, you will see Latino culture. You will see kids with their face painting dressed up with cultural attire, you will smell tacos and pupusas, you will hear Latino music. You will see family community,” said Angelo Solera, founder and executive director of Nuestras Raices.

Organizers say Casa de la Cultura is a space that represents something bigger for the community.

“The Latino community is all over the city in Baltimore City, in Highlandtown especially, but with Casa de la Cultura now we have a home,” said Solera.

The celebration comes at a time of increased challenges for some communities, as immigration enforcement efforts ramp up across the region.

Solera says despite what’s happening politically, their work will not fade.

“Baltimore historically was a Black and white city. It’s not a Black and white city anymore. Our community is here in Baltimore, and I think it’s important for our community to feel part of Baltimore,” he said.

Solera says the goal of the organization is to educate and preserve the richness and diversity of their heritage. Year-round, they offer free youth programs including sports, dance, and more.

“We have capoeira classes. We have Afro-Latino music,” he said.

Nuestras Raices receives financial support from the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund.

“If we did not receive the funding that we received from Baltimore Children and Youth Fund, we could not function. That’s how important it is,” Solera said.