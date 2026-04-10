MLK Jr. parade, baton twirling and pet adoptions are a few things happening around town in the Weekend Planner

A warm-up is on the way this weekend (hello 70s!) and we've got a few events happening around the area to check out. You can send your weekend events to newsroom@wmar.com

MLK Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival

When: Saturday April 11, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Downtown Annapolis

What: The day starts with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade down West Street at noon. Following the parade, the festival begins downtown with live performances by groups like the Junkyard Band, Clones of Funk and Project 360. There will also be local artisans, food, youth activities and cultural exhibits.

Summer of Possibilities Fair

When: Saturday April 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: R House, W 29th Street Baltimore

What: Parents in the city who are looking for free summer programs and camps can come out to see what's available, thanks to the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund. Families can sign up on site. There will be family-friendly activities like story time, a live step show, puppetry and more, plus food and music. Registration is required and can be done here.

National Pet Day

When: Saturday April 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 4735 Dorsey Hall Drive, Ellicott City

What: The Maryland SPCA is celebrating National Pet Day at the Dorsey's Search Village Center. There will be a DJ, local vendors, games, pet contests and adoptable dogs.

Free Baton Twirling Lesson

When: Saturday April 11, 10 a.m.

Where: Coppermine, 658 Boulton St Suite A, Bel Air

What: TwirlTasTix is holding a free baton twirling class in honor of World Baton Twirling Day (which is April 10). Sign up for the class at the front desk at Coppermine.