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A sunny day with highs near 60°

Warming up into the weekend...
A Freeze Warning remains in effect through Thursday morning, with temperatures expected to drop into the low 30s. Areas south of Baltimore are under a Frost Advisory, where temperatures will be slightly warmer but still cold enough for patchy frost.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Wednesday night weather
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Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! A Freeze Warning remains in effect through 9 AM. Mostly sunny and dry today with highs near 60°. Warming up into the 70s on Friday and throughout the weekend. This weekend will be perfect for outdoor plans as skies will be sunny on Saturday and Sunday. Warming up to summer-like levels next week!

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Areas of frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Light south wind.
Friday Patchy fog. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

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