HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Aunt Lisa has arrived at Valley View Farms in Hunt Valley.

She's a pumpkin weighing in at a hefty 1,378 pounds.

The giant pumpkin will be on display at Valley View until October 28 at noon.

That's when all its seeds will be counted.

The person guessing the right amount will win a $300 Valley View Farms gift card.

Valley View has made it a long tradition to welcome a new giant pumpkin around this time each year.

Last year's pumpkin, Miss Amelia weighed a whopping 2005 pounds.