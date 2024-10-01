Watch Now
Double Dutch 50 -- the Giant Pumpkin is headed to Valley View Farms

Arriving October 2!
1,500+ pound pumpkin on display at Valley View Farms
HUNT VALLEY, Md. — It's that time of year again when Valley View Farms welcomes a giant pumpkin counting down the days to Halloween.

This year's pumpkin is nicknamed Double Dutch 50.

Weighing a whopping 1,737 pounds, Dutch is expected to arrive at Valley View on Wednesday around 10am.

Dutch will be on display until November 2, at which time all its seeds will be counted up.

Whoever guesses the correct number of seeds wins a $300 Valley View gift card.

Valley View has made it a long tradition to welcome a new giant pumpkin each fall season.

Last year Aunt Lisa weighed a hefty 1,378 pounds.

