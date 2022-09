HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Miss Amelia has arrived at Valley View Farms in Hunt Valley.

She's a 2005 pound pumpkin named after a 13-year-old girl who grew it.

The giant pumpkin will be on display at Valley View until October 29 at noon.

That's when all its seeds will be counted.

The person guessing the right amount will win a $300 Valley View Farms gift card.