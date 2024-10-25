Looking for Halloween events in Baltimore this weekend?

BALTIMORE — Halloween is technically still a week away, but this weekend will be the big time to celebrate.
From Patterson Park's annual Lantern Parade to "trunk or treats" galore, the Baltimore region is chock full of fun events, both spooky and delightful.
Here's a list of some of them:
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26:
- The Great Halloween Lantern Parade & Festival returns to Patterson Park from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. With a kids' costume contest, lantern-making, pop-up performances, an arts & crafts market, and a very Baltimore-esque Lantern Parade, this is always a local favorite.
- BARCStoberfest, also in Patterson Park, is a pet-friendly festival raising money for BARCS Shelter. There's a 5K at 9:30 a.m. (registration is at 7:30 a.m.), then the festival officially opens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food trucks, a kids' tent, shopping market, beer garden, Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest, and more will be available.
- U.S. Coast Guard Station Annapolis hosts a free public trunk-or-treat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Station tours will also be available; adults must bring an ID.
- Lexington Market will host a Halloween Festival with a screening of "Hocus Pocus," face-painting and trick-or-treating. The festival is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
- Power Plant Live hosts a Haunted Harbor event, with DJ performances and costume contests. It's from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Ottobar hosts its 5th annual Halloween Market, with more than 30 vendors plus food and drinks. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eden Mill Nature Center in Harford County hosts a Halloween Party with games, sweet treats, and creative pumpkin decorating, starting at 10 a.m.
- Trick or treating in downtown Bel Air runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Trunk or treat at Level Volunteer Fire Company in Harford County. Runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27:
- 17th annual Harbor Harvest Children's Fall Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There's a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, pony rides, a trackless train, and carnival rides, as well as a costume contest and pie-baking contest. Some of the events have a small fee.
- B&O Railroad Museum hosts a Pups & Pals Halloween. Come dressed in costumes for a costume contest, photo ops, and a "Yappy Hour" for the adults. There'll be plenty of vendors, for both dogs and people.
- BSO performs Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in concert, starting at 3 p.m. The BSO will perform the score to the award-winning musical.
- Trunk or Treat and Haunted House at Darlington Fire Station in Harford County. Runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Trick or Treat at Three Oaks Farm Alpacas in Harford County. One of the alpacas will eat a pumpkin. This runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.