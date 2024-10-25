Watch Now
Join the B&O Railroad Museum this Saturday for the "biggest puppy playdate of the year"

BALTIMORE — We all know dogs are man and woman's best friend.

Halloween season especially is a nice time to bond with our furry four-legged pals.

If you don't have weekend plans, we've got a great idea.

How about visiting the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore this Saturday for "Tails on the Rails."

You and the pup are encouraged to show up in costumes for what B&O is calling the "biggest puppy playdate of the year!"

Lots of fun activities are planned including a costume contest and "Yappy Hour."

Afterwords be sure to board a train.

Don't forget to stock up on dog treats, as more than a dozen vendors will be on hand.

For tickets and information, click here.

