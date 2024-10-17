Creative Alliance's Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival celebrates 25 years of fun

The Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival, presented by Creative Alliance and The Friends of Patterson Park, began as a small beautiful community event in Patterson Park, with artists and neighbors came together to bring creativity and light into a dark park.

25 years later, the event has grown and blossomed into a must see festival and parade that encompasses beautiful glowing handmade lanterns, community bands and school groups, cultural demonstrations from around the world, and a Bmore Club dance party finale!

Anyone is welcome to make a lantern and walk in the parade, and the Creative Alliance even offers lantern making workshops for all ages and skill levels!

Learn more about the festival and a list of workshops here.

Learn more about the Creative Alliance here.