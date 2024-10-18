Have a screamin' good time at one of Maryland's many Haunted Attractions

BALTIMORE — Maryland is home to a number of haunted houses, trails, and hayrides, all promising a frightfully good time.

With Halloween season underway, now is the time to gather up all your bravery and courage.

Here's an eerie list of spots to explore, if you dare...

301 Devil's Playground: 13335 Alexander Road, Galena

Five attractions bring your fears to life... including an all new attraction the Barnyard.

AVFD Station 7 Terror Trail: 2485 Davidsonville Road, Gambrills

This haunted attraction offers a scarry-good time for all ages and supports the Arundel Volunteer Fire Department.

Bedlam in the Boro: 4224 Main Street, Lineboro

Face your fears on a three-mile hayride in the Lineboro woods then take a walk through the House of Horrors where thrills and chills await you around every corner.

Bennett's Curse: 7875 Eastpoint Mall, Baltimore

From 3-D scares to local ghouls- Bennett's Curse has it all... including the number three spot on America Haunts top five list. Our team did a walk-thru last year.

Cornstalkers Trail of Terror: 11765 St Linus Drive, Waldorf

What was once flourishing farmland, now hides a horrific evil...

Creekside Manor:11759 Snug Harbor Lane, Williamsport

Meet the restless spirits of the manor. Shadows come to life and echos of the past haunt every corner.

Creepy Woods: 11204 N Loreley Beach Road, White Marsh

A brand new attraction this year, with the goal of scarring the pants off visitors and giving back to the community.

Field of Screams Maryland: 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney

The attraction now boasts the longest trail in the country. The Super Screams Haunted Trail combines their Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror.

Hera's Nightmare: 400 N Center Street, Westminster

Featuring three haunted houses at the TownMall of Westminster: Containment, Reign of Darkness, and The Curse of Hexen Hollow. Here's what happened when we checked it out last year.

Get spooked at Hackney Haunts in Westminster

Kindred Hills Haunted Trail: 8421 Ball Road, Frederick

Take a hayride into the darkness and a walk along a dimly lit trail.

Laurel's House of Horror:935 Fairlawn Avenue, Laurel

Don't linger in the lobby... take a walk through this haunted theatre to see terrifying scenes from your favorite horror movies.

Leech Woods: 11201 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus

Chain saws, clowns, and dark corners- what more could you ask for? This haunted woods experience also debuted an all-new horror hayride through the Leech Wood Family Cemetery.

Legend of the Fog: 500 Carsins Run Rd, Aberdeen

A haunted hayride, hotel, maze, and slaughter hosue-- an entire world of scares for you to explore!

Markoff's Haunted Forest: 19120 Martinsburg Road, Dickerson

Once a haunted bus attraction that toured the D.C. area now has a home in Montgomery County.

The Nevermore Haunt:450 Mott Street, Baltimore

There's more than just scares at this local haunt. Magicians and freak-show perfromances are included throughout the night. The WMAR team has been several times over the years. Check it out.



