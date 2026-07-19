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Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert are OC bound for Country Calling

ACMs: Who gets the credit for Chris Stapleton?
Jason Davis
<p>Chris Stapleton performs during the MTV, VH1, CMT & LOGO 2013 O Music Awards on June 20, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee.</p>
ACMs: Who gets the credit for Chris Stapleton?
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OCEAN CITY, Md. — While we're still in the midst of summer, Ocean City is prepping for two major music festivals in September and October.

As we previously reported Oceans Calling is back for a three-day concert series between September 25-27.

To see the headliners for those shows, click here.

Today we're telling you what's going down the following weekend, from October 2-3, when Country Calling returns to the beach for its third consecutive year.

In 2025 — Brooks & Dunn, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs, brought the house down.

This year is just as star studded with the likes of Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, and Dierks Bentley taking the stage.

Tickets for both days start at $279.

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