Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan & Luke Combs descend on Ocean City this fall for three day country music festival

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Three of country music's biggest superstars will descend on Ocean City this fall for the second annual Country Calling festival.

The three-day party kicks off Friday, October 3 with headliners Carrie Underwood, joined by legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.

If that weren't enough to bring the house down, Chase Rice, Jon Pardi, Leann Rimes, and Tyler Hubbard will perform live on night one as well.

The action continues into Saturday, October 4 with another star studded lineup led by Luke Bryan.

He'll be accompanied by The Band Perry, Wynonna Judd, Gretchen Wilson, Jimmy Charles, and more.

Then on Sunday, October 5, megastar Luke Combs caps off the long weekend, sharing the stage with the likes of Gary Allan and many others.

Fans can purchase tickets for all three days starting at $335. One day tickets start at $175.

Country Calling made its successful debut in Ocean City last year anchored by Eric Church, Jelly Roll and tons of other big name acts.

Ocean City's become somewhat of a hub for these multi-day musical events.

In May the town will host the inaugural Boardwalk Rock concert at the OC Inlet.

This will be a two day extravaganza featuring a host of bands including Nickelback, Shinedown, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Alice Cooper, 3 Doors Down, Bret Michaels, Three Days Grace, Night Ranger, Puddle of Mudd, Trapt, and Everclear.

Then in September, it's the third annual Oceans Calling festival.

Much like Country Calling, it's a three day ordeal but with a little different vibe.

This year artists such as Green Day, Lenny Kravitz, Nelly, Noah Kahan, and Fallout Boy will be in town.

So, if you're looking to hear some good live music, head over to OC later this year because it sounds like they've got something for everyone.