Gwen Stefani, Matchbox Twenty, Mumford & Sons w/ Hootie & The Blowfish all coming to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — It's become an Ocean City, Maryland tradition.

The three-day Oceans Calling festival brings some of music's biggest stars to the Eastern Shore.

On Tuesday the 2026 lineup was revealed, and it's a dandy!

This year's headliners include the Dave Matthews Band, Hootie & the Blowfish, Gwen Stefani, Twenty One Pilots, Mumford & Sons, and Matchbox Twenty.

The fourth annual event goes down September 25-27 at the OC Inlet.

Other featured acts announced include the Goo Goo Dolls, Caamp, Third Eye Blind, 311, Ludacris, O.A.R., Yellowcard, Shaggy, and Liz Phair.

Pre-sale tickets are available beginning at 10am on March 5.

