It's almost time for the Naptown Music Feast!

Mark your calendars. It's time for the Naptown Music Feast!

Get your tickets here. Kids under 12 are free and you can bring a lawn chair and blankets and make a full day of it.

The event is May 11, 2024 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville. It starts at Noon and goes until 10pm.

There are over 20 food trucks at the event. Recently, the team at Jimmy's Seafood stopped by Midday Maryland to show off some of what they'll be serving.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood - Naptown Music Feast 2024

The music starts at 12:30pm with the band "Midnight Madnezz", made up of Priddy Music Academy students.

Sweet Leda takes the stage with their soul music at 2pm. The Regal Beagles are back and bringing the yacht rock to the party starting at 3:30pm.

Jah Works starts off the evening shows at 5pm. Followed by Sons of Pirates and the Big Buffett Beach Band. The last band to take the stage is Petty Coat Junction, a Tom Petty Tribute band. They take the stage at 8pm.

Along with food and music, there will be bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, face painting, and more to keep the kids busy.

Getting tickets in advance covers your entry into the event, food and drinks are an additional cost. This is a rain-or-shine event.

WMAR is a proud media partner of this year's Naptown Music Feast, so look for Good Morning Maryland's Megan Knight and Randall Newsome at this year's Naptown Music Feast!