Here's where you can catch some fireworks for Fourth of July in Maryland

Fourth of July is basically right around the corner and we're all looking for the fireworks!

Different areas of Maryland are holding their own celebration for Independence day, and we thought we should compile a list of some that you can attend.

Here's some of the celebrations we found:

Baltimore City

Inner Harbor Fourth of July festivities: All are welcome to enjoy both festivities and fireworks at the Inner Harbor this Fourth of July. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and the fireworks and drone display will start at 9:30 p.m.

Cherry Hill Arts & Music Festival: Once again, this annual Baltimore City tradition celebrates the city's rich musical and artistic culture, especially the plethora of African American creatives who work to move the city forward. Located at Middle Branch Park, the festival starts at 1 p.m., and ends at 10 p.m. with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Baltimore Museum 4th of July Celebration: The Baltimore Museum of Industry is giving residents a front row seat for Baltimore's fireworks display. Festivities are set to begin at 6:00 pm and will run through 10:00 pm.

Watermark's Raven Independence Day Celebration: Come aboard the Watermark's Raven, a custom-built yacht and homage to the beautiful steamships of the 20th century, to enjoy an Independence Day celebration unlike the rest on the water. Departing from Port Covington Marina at the Baltimore Peninsula, those aboard can enjoy the Baltimore skyline and fireworks display from a whole new view. Tickets cost $90 for adults, and $45 for children.

Baltimore County



Catonsville July 4th Fireworks: We all know Catonsville does not play around when it comes to getting ready for the Fourth of July. In fact, some chairs might be out their already for the fun. Their parade is set to take place at 3:00 pm on the fourth with the fireworks coming later in the night. The fireworks show is expected to last 32 minutes.

Towson July 4th Fireworks: Located at the Lock Raven Technical Academy, all are invited to join on the lower soccer field to watch the fireworks display. The show will begin between 9:10 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Attendees are advised to show up early as parking fills up quickly!

Harford County



Bel Air July 4th Parade and Fireworks Display: The parade will start at 6 p.m. at the intersection of IDLEWILD and S. Main and will proceed to the intersection of E. Gordon Street and North Main Street, at the "Welcome to Bel Air" sign. The fireworks display will be launched from Rockfield Park at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Howard County



Howard County's July 4th Fireworks: Co-produced by Columbia Association and Howard County, all are invited to join in the celebration. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. all can enjoy live entertainment and on-site vendors. The fireworks will begin between 9:10 p.m. and 9:20 p.m.

Frederick, MD



An Independence Day Celebration: From noon to dusk, join together at Baker Park in Frederick, MD, to celebrate the largest fireworks display in Frederick County! The fireworks are expected to lit around dusk.

Carroll County



2024 Carroll County Farm Museum Fourth of July Celebration: The invitation invites everyone. Join together at Carroll County Farm Museum for Carroll County's largest fireworks display. Festivities start at 4 p.m. and fireworks are set to launch into the sky at sundown around 9:30 p.m. $5 per car.

Annapolis, MD



Annapolis Celebrates Independence Day Parade: Annapolis City Mayor Garrett Buckley is inviting all residents to celebrate Independence Day with a parade and a fireworks display. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. at Amos Garrett Boulevard and will proceed along West Street, around Church Circle and down Main Street. After the parade, the Annapolis Junction Big Band will perform patriotic music at 8 p.m. at Annapolis City Dock. Fireworks will begin at around 9:15 p.m.

Queens Anne County



Independence Day Celebration at Chesapeake Heritage Center and Visitor Center Grounds: The Independence Day celebration in Queens Anne County is returning at the newly updated Chesapeake Heritage and Visitor Center. Parking opens at 5:30 pm and shuttle service will begin at 6:00 pm. The fireworks will kick off at 9:15 pm. And don't worry, there is also a rain date in place for July 5.

Cecil County



Chesapeake City Independence Day Fireworks: This annual celebration starts at 5 p.m. in Pell Gardens with live music and vendors. The display will blast off when the sun goes down (before 10 p.m.).

Ocean City, MD

Ocean City July 4th Music and Fireworks: There will be two simultaneous displays in Ocean City! Both will kick off at 8 p.m. with a DJ musical entertainment, the official fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. Here are the two locations: The northern display - Northside Park, 125th Street and the bay; and the southern display - Caroline Street.

Kent County

