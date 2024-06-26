Celebrate Independence Day in Maryland's Capitol

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — July Fourth is just days away, and one of the biggest celebrations is in Maryland's State Capitol.

The City of Annapolis is prepping for their Independence Day parade and fireworks display.

Festivities kickoff at 6:30pm near Amos Garrett Boulevard. The parade route goes along West Street, then around Church Circle onto Main Street.

Following the parade, the Annapolis Junction Band takes the stage at City Dock.

Fireworks light up the sky at 9:15pm.

Those planning to attend should prepare for road closures and parking restrictions.

Main Street and the Spa Creek Bridge (from Eastport to downtown) close beginning at 6pm until approximately 10pm.

Parking is available at Hillman, Knighton, Gott’s and Park Place garages. A shuttle is provided to and from downtown at each garage.

Another shuttle service will also be available from Gate 5 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Parking there costs $15.

Here's a list of other parking restrictions and traffic closures.

