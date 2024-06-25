Here's what's planned July 4th at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County is prepping for its annual July 4th celebration at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront.

This year Big Joe & the Dynaflows and Quitapenas will perform live from 6 to 9pm, before fireworks go off at 9:20pm.

Get there early because there's no parking at the Lakefront, but the Whole Foods lot will be open until 6pm and then again at 11pm. Blankets can be laid out on the lawn starting at 3pm.

Little Patuxent Parkway between Symphony Woods Road and Governor Warfield Parkway will be closed from 6 to11pm.

For those biking to the event, a free monitored corral is being made available between 1 and 10pm.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from a number of restaurants and food trucks, including GrillMarx, Lak, Sushi Sono, The Collective Offshore and more.

Here's a full breakdown of the schedule:



3pm: Blankets may be placed down at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront

​5-9pm: Food trucks will be available

6-7:15pm: Big Joe & the Dynaflows performs ​​​​​​

7:30-9pm: Quitapenas performs ​​​​​​

9pm: Opening remarks and national anthem performance

9:20pm (dusk): Fireworks start

