Drone show returns for 4th of July celebration in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — 4th of July is right around the corner and the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts is already ahead of the events planned.

The day will begin at 3:00 pm a picnic at West Shore Park that lasts until 9:00 pm.

At 6:00 pm, DJ C. James will turn up the jams for the crowd, followed by some music from variety cover band Avenue 66.

To finish off the musical selections, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will begin their concert at 8:00 pm.

Now we get to the super flashy parts of the night.

After a successful drone show during the New Year's Eve celebrations, BOPA renewed their partnership with Image Engineering to put on a spectacle for Fourth of July.

Instead of 150 drones like the New Year's Eve show had, this show will include 250 drones .

Don't worry, fireworks will still be launched. BOPA says they are working with Image Engineering to design a that "pairs with the time-honored Fourth of July fireworks display."

The show featuring both will begin at 9:00 pm.

“Each year at our annual Fourth of July celebration, Baltimore welcomes thousands downtown to the Waterfront Promenade for the best fireworks and drone show in the country and a joyous family-friendly event,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I am so excited to welcome all Baltimoreans from across the city to come enjoy the spectacular show and everything that our downtown has to offer this year. As always, thank you to all of the organizations and community partners from across Baltimore who spend months working to make this can’t-miss summer event a reality.”

