Flower Mart returns to Mt. Vernon, plus lots of festivals and AVAM's Kinetic Sculpture race this weekend

It looks like it's going to be another cool, but dry, weekend in the Baltimore area. So grab the jacket and check out these events happening around town!

Flower Mart

When: May 1 and 2

Where: Mt. Vernon, Baltimore

What: It's a sign spring is here! Get your fill of beautiful botanicals while enjoying a lemon stick. There are workshops, specialty drinks and musical performances. Click here for a schedule list and vendors.

Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival

When: May 2 and 3

Where: Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship

What: More than 600 sheep will be taking over the fairgrounds, doing competitions and demonstrations. Shop from more than 250 vendors with crafts and products made from wool, plus attend workshops and seminars. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

Towsontown Spring Festival

When: May 2 and 3

Where: Chesapeake, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Baltimore Avenues in Towson

What: Welcome in the spring season in downtown Towson with this festival. More than 300 vendors will be set up selling crafts, food and other products. There will be live music, carnival rides and a beer garden.

AVAM Kinetic Sculpture Race

When: May 2, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Downtown Baltimore

What: Watch teams race around the city in over-the-top contraptions. The race starts outside the American Visionary Arts Museum on Key Highway and makes it way around Light Street, through Patterson Park, to the Canton Waterfront and back to the museum. Click here for the spectator's guide.

Grow Wild: Spring Fling

When: May 2, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Harford County Equestrian Center at 608 N Tollgate Rd, Bel Air

What: Looking to prep your garden? Vendors will be there with gardening supplies, nature-based products and workshops. Harford Land Trust will give out free items including four varieties of perennial plant plugs, native tree whips, native wildflower seed packets and tote bags (while supplies last)