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Increasing the sunshine today!

Cooling down this weekend...
A cold front slides through tonight, bringing showers and storms to the region. The clouds and earlier showers today zapped much of the instability out of the atmosphere, meaning our severe weather risk is lower. Expect showers from now through 9 PM, with a few occasional claps of thunder. Skies clear after midnight, with sunshine returning tomorrow! A weak disturbance moves in Friday evening, bringing a few light showers, but we dry out nicely for the weekend.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Wednesday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Clouds decrease today with highs in the mid to upper-60s! A few light showers are possible Friday evening. Mainly dry this weekend with a slight cool down. Warming up into the 70s next week!

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

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