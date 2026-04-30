Increasing the sunshine today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Clouds decrease today with highs in the mid to upper-60s! A few light showers are possible Friday evening. Mainly dry this weekend with a slight cool down. Warming up into the 70s next week!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.