Books galore, artwork on display and a neighborhood festival in the Weekend Planner

Happy Mother's Day weekend to all the moms and mother-like figures! It looks like its going to start out a bit wet on Saturday and dry up just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday.

Here are a few things happening in the Weekend Planner. If you have an event to promote, email us at newsroom@wmar.com.

Remfest

When: May 9, 12-9 p.m.

Where: Remington, Baltimore

What: This free, family-friendly festival is happening in the heart of Remington, with more than 100 local vendors, food and musical performances. Peabody Heights Brewing will be there and R. House will be making cocktails.

New Town Village Spring Festival

When: May 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 9700 Groff Mill Road, Owings Mills

What: It's the first year for this event with vendors, food, live music and a kids area.

Bloomin' Arts Festival

When: May 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Franklin Middle School, 120 Main Street Reisterstown

What: A free juried arts and crafts festival with vendors selling paintings, pottery, jewelry, textiles and more. There will be musical performances by groups such as The Reisterstown Jazz Ensemble.

Books in Bloom

When: May 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Color Burst Park, Columbia

What: A festival made for book lovers! There will be book vendors, book swaps, author discussions, workshops and more plus food and beverages. Check out the Reading Garden with kids crafts, face painting and glitter tattoos.

Step Out Walk

When: May 9, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Harbor Point, Baltimore

What: This is a fundraiser for the Baltimore chapter of the American Diabetes Association. It's the first time Charm City has hosted this walk since 2019. All of the proceeds support local programs, research and advocacy. Walkers can register on the morning of the event.