Cooler today with a few passing showers

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-60s today. A stray shower or two is not out of the question. A dry end to the work week with highs near 70° on Friday! Rain chances ramp up on Saturday. A spotty shower is possible on Mother's Day, but much of the area will remain dry. Highs in the 70s this weekend! A chance of rain showers early next week with seasonal temperatures.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 69.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.