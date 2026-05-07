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Cooler today with a few passing showers

On and off rain chances over the next several days...
Thursday starts with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the 60s as cooler air settles in behind a cold front. While most rain moves south by Thursday morning, a stray shower remains possible under mostly cloudy skies before clearing begins later in the day. While Friday remains dry with highs near 70 degrees, rain chances increase Saturday and Sunday as another cold front moves through the area.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Wednesday night weather
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and last updated

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-60s today. A stray shower or two is not out of the question. A dry end to the work week with highs near 70° on Friday! Rain chances ramp up on Saturday. A spotty shower is possible on Mother's Day, but much of the area will remain dry. Highs in the 70s this weekend! A chance of rain showers early next week with seasonal temperatures.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 69.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

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