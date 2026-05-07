Cooler today with a few passing showers

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-60s today. A stray shower or two is not out of the question. A dry end to the work week with highs near 70° on Friday! Rain chances ramp up on Saturday. A spotty shower is possible on Mother's Day, but much of the area will remain dry. Highs in the 70s this weekend! A chance of rain showers early next week with seasonal temperatures.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.