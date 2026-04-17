Block parties, SpringFest and tulips are all part of the Weekend Planner

The weather is looking 50/50 this weekend with the rain but there should be enough dry time on Saturday to get out and enjoy the slightly cooler spring weather.

Here are just a few events happening around town. If you have an event, email us at newsroom@wmar.com.

Main Street Block Party

When: Saturday April 18, 12-4p.m.

Where: Downtown Sykesville

What: The Town of Sykesville is celebrating its recent of win of the "Great American Main Street" award. The honor recognizes communities for their economic development and growth. All of the shops and restaurants will be open, they'll have a DJ and family-friendly activities and giveaways.

SpringFest

When: Saturday April 18, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Old Ellicott City

What: Celebrate the spring season along Main Street in Old Ellicott City. Live bands are performing on outdoor stages, there will be food trucks, beer and wine gardens and activities for the kids.

Free Wellness Fair

When: Saturday April 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Belle Grove Elementary in Brooklyn Park

What: UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center is hosting a free wellness fair which includes health screenings, education booths, healthy food options and kids activities.

Jake's Day

When: Saturday April 18, 10 a.m.

Where: Rash Field Park, Baltimore

What: Skateboarders are encouraged to come out to enjoy a day of free skating at Jake's Skatepark. Kids under 12 can skate alongside pro skater Joey Jett and get free lessons. The first 100 skaters get a free Jake's Skatepark t-shirt. There will also be live performances, coffee, pastries and ice cream.

Maryland Tulip Festival

When: April 18, 19, 25 and 26

Where: Local Homestead Products 2425 Marston Road in New Windsor

What: More than 150,000 tulips on five acres of farmland are ready to be picked. Tickets are $15.99 in advance which includes entry to the festival plus 5 tulip stems. Kids under 5 are $9.99 for 3 tulip stems. To purchase tickets, click here.

Walk MS - Towson

When: Sunday April 19, 9 a.m.

Where: Johnny Unitas Stadium at Towson University

What: The walk raises money for the National MS Society, which seeks to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis and provide support services to MS patients. WMAR-2 News' Randall Newsome will be the emcee so come say hello! You can register at the event, the site opens at 9 a.m. To register online or make a donation, click here.