Another summer-like day expected!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Another hot summer-like day with highs near 90°. A sharp cool down arrives Friday as our next cold front moves through, bringing a chance for spotty showers along the way. A better chance of rain sets up Saturday night into Sunday morning. Showers could arrive as early as Saturday evening. Cooler air settles into the region early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest 5-15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.