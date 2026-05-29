Block parties, kitten shower and jumping into the Inner Harbor are happening in the Weekend Planner

Hallelujah!

We are drying out and the weekend is looking absolutely beautiful, so grab the sunscreen and check out these events in the Weekend Planner.

Greek Food and Wine Festival

When: May 28-31 (times vary)

Where: 24 W. Preston Street, Baltimore (the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation)

What: This is the 54th year of the festival, which features authentic Greek food, wine, traditional dance and music. All of the food is handmade by church/community members. Admission is free.

Kitten Shower

When: May 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Humane Society of Harford County in Fallston

What: It is kitten season, the time when animal shelters see an influx in kittens. The Humane Society of Harford County is collecting items like bottles, kitten formula and blankets. They'll also have games and raffles. Click here for their kitten shower Amazon wishlist.

Strawberry Festival

When: May 30 and 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Weber's Farm in Parkville

What: Both days will be filled with food trucks, live music, activities like hillside slides, barrel train rides and balloon art. There is a separate registration for a pancake breakfast. For tickets, click here.

MUHB Eid Fest x Block Party

When: May 30, 2-6 p.m.

Where: 514 Islamic Way, Baltimore

What: The Eid-al-Adha festival and carnival is a celebration with halal food truck vendors, henna paintings and raffle giveaways. Admission is free.

JCC Block Party

When: May 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC

What: JCC is kicking off the summer with its annual block party, complete with live music, food and activities for the whole family. Admission is free.

Pop-up Harbor Splash

When: May 31, 1:15 p.m.

Where: Bond Street Wharf, Fells Point

What: The Waterfront Partnership is bringing back the Harbor Splash, but instead of one big event, they're doing a series of swims. Tickets are $25 (click here for details) and there are swim waves every 30 minutes until 4 p.m.