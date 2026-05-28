Bringing back more sunshine today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Skies will gradually clear today with high temperatures approaching 80°. Humidity continues to decrease into Friday with ample sunshine and seasonal temps to finish the week! Sunshine returns this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5-10 mph.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.