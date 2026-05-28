Bringing back more sunshine today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Skies will gradually clear today with high temperatures approaching 80°. Humidity continues to decrease into Friday with ample sunshine and seasonal temps to finish the week! Sunshine returns this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.