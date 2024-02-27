Oceans Calling Festival returns in 2024 with headliners Blink-182, The Killers, Dave Matthews

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Oceans Calling festival returns to Ocean City this fall with a star-studded lineup.

The second annual three-day event gets underway Friday, September 27 and runs through Sunday, the 29th.

Opening night headliners are Blink-182. They'll be joined by O.A.R., 311, Sublime, Cage the Elephant, Sugar Ray and Phillip Phillips.

Saturday the music continues with performances by The Killers, The Beach Boys, The All American Rejects, Rebelution, The Offspring, Switchfoot and Young the Giant.

The Dave Matthews Band closes out Sunday along with special guests Counting Crows, Boyz II Men, Barenaked Ladies, and Blues Traveler.

O.A.R. was also part of last year's concert series. Dave Matthews was set to play during the inaugural festival in 2022 before it was washed out by Hurricane Ian.




