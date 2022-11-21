Three-day Oceans Calling festival to return to Ocean City in 2023

OCEAN CITY, Md. — After being washed out by Hurricane Ian earlier this fall, the Oceans Calling festival promises to return to Ocean City for the fall of 2023.

Organizers officially announced today that it will once again be a three-day festival, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

Organizers said in an email: "We'll see you at the beach in Ocean City on Friday - Sunday, September 29 - October 1, 2023."

They also asked on social media which performers people want to see.

This year, the festival - which was set to bring Dave Matthews, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, and O.A.R., among others - was cancelled in the wake of a serious hurricane . (Ian ended up being the deadliest hurricane to strike Florida in 100 years.)

Oceans Calling may be the biggest music festival on the Delmarva peninsula next year, since the Firefly festival is taking a break next year.