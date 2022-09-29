Hurricane Ian forces Ocean City to cancel 3 day Oceans Calling music festival

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A huge three-day music festival scheduled for this upcoming weekend in Ocean City has been canceled.

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring high winds, tidal flooding, and heavy rain to the area forcing the town to cancel.

The inaugural Oceans Calling Festival was going to feature big name acts such as Dave Matthews, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Cyndi Lauper, and Rockville natives, O.A.R.

“We are extremely disappointed to cancel Oceans Calling Festival,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “We have been working closely with the event promotors since May 2021. Their hard work, and the hard work of our staff, were evident in every detail of the event planning and preparation."

Meehan said he expects the event to return to Ocean City next year.

"Although this is disappointing to all of us, we are already working with C3 Presents to bring Oceans Calling Festival back to Maryland’s Coast next year.”

Those who purchased tickets directly through Front Gate, will be refunded within 30 days.

Effects of Hurricane Ian are forecasted to reach the Ocean City region as early as Friday.