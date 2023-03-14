Oceans Calling Festival announces star-studded lineup

OCEAN CITY, Md. — After being washed out by Hurricane Ian last year, the Oceans Calling festival returns to Ocean City this fall with a star-studded lineup.

The three-day festival gets underway Friday, September 29 and runs through October 1.

Friday's headliners are Jack Johnson and Alanis Morissette. They'll be joined that night by O.A.R., Third Eye Blind, and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

The music continues on into Saturday with performances by John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Incubus, and Jimmy Eat World.

On Sunday the Lumineers will close out the event with other guests including Weezer, Grace Potter, the Wallflowers, and Fitz and the Tantrums.

Many of the acts such as The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, and O.A.R. were scheduled to take part in last year's festival before it was canceled.

