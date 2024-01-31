Angelos family agrees to sell Baltimore Orioles to David Rubenstein led group for 1.7 billion

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly getting new ownership.

Longtime owners, the Angelos family, agreed to sell the team to a group led by billionaire private equity investor David Rubenstein for $1.725 billion, according to John Ourand of Puck News.

The sale comes as a series of question marks have surrounded the franchise's future in Baltimore.

With time running and after months of delay,the Birds recently came to terms on a new lease at Camden Yards.

Then last year a court case was settled between brothers John and Lewis Angelos over their ailing father, Peter's, assets including the Orioles.

Not to mention John's comments in a New York Times article in which he refused to commit long term to some of the club's brightest and youngest stars.

There was also the controversial suspension of play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown, who ownership accused of criticizing the team against division rival Tampa Bay. The move garnered national attention leading to Brown's reinstatement.

Despite all that the O's won over 100 games earning their first divisional championship in nearly a decade, only to be swept out of the playoffs early.

Peter Angelos, a high powered Baltimore attorney, bought the team from Eli Jacobs back in 1993 for $173 million. Other investors at the time included author Tom Clancy, director Barry Levinson, and tennis pro Pam Shriver.

Over the past several years, Peter's health has deteriorated forcing him to relinquish team control to his son John.

Meanwhile, John will continue to work as a senior adviser to Rubenstein.

“I am personally committed to helping David and his partners take the franchise to the next level,” said John Angelos. “We think this transaction is great for Major League Baseball and great for the City of Baltimore and Maryland."

As for Rubenstein, Forbes ranked him the 789th richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $3.7 billion.

The 74-year-old Northwest Baltimore native is co-founder of the private equity firm Carlyle Group.

Rubenstein's ownership team includes former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Ares co-founder Michael Arougheti, Orioles icon Cal Ripken Jr., basketball hall of famer Grant Hill, and former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke. Co-Heads of the Ares Group, Mitchell Goldstein and Michael Smith, along with business person Michele Kang are also involved.

Ripken Jr. released a statement expressing his thoughts on becoming part owner of his hometown team.

“I am excited to once again be a part of the Orioles organization and I thank David for including me in the ownership group," said Ripken. "The Orioles have been a part of my life since I was a child, and this is a special day."

There were talks of Rubenstein potentially buying the team last December.

Listeners were lighting up the phone lines at 105.7 FM The Fan Tuesday night.

"This is a great day in Baltimore Orioles history," one fan stated.

"I finally have hope that maybe we can actually compete long term," said another.

For now it's unclear if there would be any shakeup to the team's front office.

But if fans get their way, General Manager Mike Elias and company would stay around a bit longer.

"Hopefully they don't get rid of Elias' crew - hopefully they bought it because they like what they're doing."