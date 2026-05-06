Widespread rain returns

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Widespread showers this morning will be followed by a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts between 0.25-0.75" can be expected. Lingering light showers on Thursday before conditions briefly dry out on Friday to wrap up the work week. Temperatures will cool down into the 60s before the weekend arrives. A disturbance brings scattered showers on Saturday with highs in the low-70s. Milder and drier for Mother's Day before another round of rain arrives early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 76. South wind around 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Showers likely and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 5-10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 71.