Wednesday starts off cloudy

Good morning, happy Wednesday.

Starting off muggy, mild and dry. Rain looks like less of a factor for our day ahead, giving the sun a better shot this afternoon. Still muggy, still some storm chance for Wednesday, but looking less significant in both instances. Temperatures crash by the weekend, with the lower 80s settling in.

Overnight

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.