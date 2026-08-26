Wednesday shows sun and clouds

Good morning, happy Wednesday.

Partly sunny to start your Wednesday, with dry conditions persisting. Temperatures are still in the 60s across the state for startups. We will see warming to the middle 80s this afternoon. A change in winds bring more moisture into the state for the evening hours. Rain eventually returns as we head into Thursday.

Overnight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.