Wednesday is the end to our dry streak

Good morning, happy Wednesday.

In for some sunshine today as high pressure enters in. Favorable overall for Wednesday morning and afternoon. We will see a lot of 70s across the state this AM with the 80s quickly to follow. More warmth returns this afternoon. Highs range in the 80s and 90s. Dry for the day, but rain returns as soon as overnight. Thursday brings chances for rain off and on all day. A marginal risk for the area Thursday afternoon. More showers and storms over the weekend.

Stay dry!

Overnight

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 84.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday

A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 84.