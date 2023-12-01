Winter snow forecast for Baltimore

BALTIMORE — As we head in to December I am sure a lot of you are starting to think about snow. We have already seen some flurries this season, but it didn't amount to much. Snow lovers had a rough season last year. Could the pattern we are in help bring snow back to Baltimore? It is a good set up for a snowy winter.

On average our snow totals are 15.6". This year we are heading into an El Niño. That plays a big role. Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo wrote a great blog on what that means for us here. Find that write up here:

Why El Niño winters matter for a snowy winter

For this article meteorologist Chris Swaim and Meteorologist Ally Blake forecast snow totals in the video above.

Keep in mind there are many factors that go into this and these are some very early thoughts. One big snow storm (or lack of can really change our totals). So just be sure to check back regularly. We will track every potential system this season!