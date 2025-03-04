Wild weather ahead for Wednesday

Get ready for wild weather on Wednesday! Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center already placed the area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for Wednesday as any strong storms that form could produce damaging winds and large-sized hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out either.

wmar

wmar

The day starts off with ample clouds and rain showers sliding in from the west after daybreak. This could ultimately help limit instability at the onset of the event. Gusty southerly winds will transport a lot of warmth and humid air to the Mid-Atlantic region, allowing temperatures to climb into the 60s and dew points in the 50s. This could help prime the atmosphere for strong storm development as the line of rain and storms swings through around noon through the early evening hours. This is the time frame where you need to keep checking radar.

wmar

The amount of surface heating we receive will play a big role in the development of thunderstorms during the evening hours.

wmar

Here are some tips to keep in mind BEFORE severe weather strikes:

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX #severe #storms

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_