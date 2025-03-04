Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Wild weather ahead for Wednesday

Wind, hail, tornadoes...oh my!
storms.jpg
wmar
storms.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Get ready for wild weather on Wednesday! Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center already placed the area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for Wednesday as any strong storms that form could produce damaging winds and large-sized hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out either.

spc.jpg
severe.jpg

The day starts off with ample clouds and rain showers sliding in from the west after daybreak. This could ultimately help limit instability at the onset of the event. Gusty southerly winds will transport a lot of warmth and humid air to the Mid-Atlantic region, allowing temperatures to climb into the 60s and dew points in the 50s. This could help prime the atmosphere for strong storm development as the line of rain and storms swings through around noon through the early evening hours. This is the time frame where you need to keep checking radar.

future.jpg

The amount of surface heating we receive will play a big role in the development of thunderstorms during the evening hours.

evening.jpg

Here are some tips to keep in mind BEFORE severe weather strikes:

tips.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX #severe #storms

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft