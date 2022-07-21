Way too hot, hot, hot!

Heat Advisories go into effect today from 11 AM - 8 PM for areas along the Bay! Dangerous heat index values will range between 105-109°! Extreme heat is the #1 weather-related killer globally, so make sure you find ways to protect yourself from the intense heat.

WMAR

Heat indices of 105°+ could lead to some serious heat-related illnesses. Heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are all likely if you are not taking precautions to beat the heat. Heat stroke is an emergency! Listen to your body and watch out for warning signs, such as dizziness, headaches, pulse rate, etc.

WMAR

WMAR

The heat wave continues through the weekend and possibly into early next week! It will feel like the triple digits this weekend with highs in the upper-90s and lower-100s!

WMAR

We could be nearing record warmth on Sunday with a high of 100°. We will flirt with the record high of 101° set back 12 years ago in 2010.

WMAR

The heat waves continues into early next week as model guidance shows high temperatures making it into the 90s Monday-Wednesday.

WMAR

#StayCool #StaySafe

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram: stevie_daniels_