Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Waiting for the wild weather on Wednesday

Rain, wind, storms, OH MY!
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted

Wednesday's weather will be a bit wild! The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for isolated severe storms on Wednesday. A potent storm system will bring the threat for widespread soaking rain, strong wind gusts, large hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado.

spc.jpg

Morning clouds and showers could help limit instability, but if enough sunshine breaks through, then a strong storm or two could develop between lunchtime and sunset! Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts in case severe weather strikes!

rain.jpg
8pm.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

RIGHT RAIL BASKETBALL 480x360.png

Homepage Showcase

Lost WMAR on Comcast Xfinity?  Here's how to keep watching
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft