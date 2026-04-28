Waiting for the wild weather on Wednesday

Wednesday's weather will be a bit wild! The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for isolated severe storms on Wednesday. A potent storm system will bring the threat for widespread soaking rain, strong wind gusts, large hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado.

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Morning clouds and showers could help limit instability, but if enough sunshine breaks through, then a strong storm or two could develop between lunchtime and sunset! Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts in case severe weather strikes!

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